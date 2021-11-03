See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in East Lansing, MI. 

Dr. Shiver works at MSU Health Care Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine | East Lansing in East Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine | East Lansing
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 432-6144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shiver?

    Nov 03, 2021
    Appointments are not rushed; he listens to what brought you in for treatment (and looks you in the eye instead of staring at his computer). His treatment is well explained and is beneficial. Staff is friendly and it's easy to make an appointment.
    Patricia A Whitener — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shiver to family and friends

    Dr. Shiver's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shiver

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO.

    About Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811345283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shiver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shiver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shiver works at MSU Health Care Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine | East Lansing in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Shiver’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.