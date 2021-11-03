Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO
Dr. Zachary Shiver, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in East Lansing, MI.
MSU Health Care Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine | East Lansing4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 432-6144
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Appointments are not rushed; he listens to what brought you in for treatment (and looks you in the eye instead of staring at his computer). His treatment is well explained and is beneficial. Staff is friendly and it's easy to make an appointment.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1811345283
Dr. Shiver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiver.
