Dr. Zachary Shanitkvich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanitkvich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Shanitkvich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Shanitkvich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Locations
1
Midwest Nephrology Consultants PA2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 598 Bldg 2, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 444-6888
2
Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 300, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 444-6888
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot stress enough what an amazing care provider Dr. Z was for me! I have never encountered another doctor with his level of care, professionalism, knowledge and bedside manner in my entire 32 year existence. And I don't think I (or anyone who has had the privilege of being his patient) will ever find another like him... -He helped me with my conception issues after a tragic loss due to ectopic pregnancy. (2019) -He took EXCELLENT care of me throughout my pregnancy and safely delivered my beautiful rainbow baby. (2020) -He got me through another tragic loss (abnormal miscarriage) in 2021. -With each miracle and loss, he was always professional, empathetic, and kind. I am now pregnant again and sadden that he is no longer at my OBGYN's office... They say he moved out of state. Where ever he is, I wish him the best and thank him for all the exceptional care he provided for me and mine. To any future/current patient reading this... you are very lucky and in very good hands.
About Dr. Zachary Shanitkvich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033408968
Education & Certifications
- Aurora Sinai Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanitkvich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shanitkvich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanitkvich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanitkvich has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanitkvich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanitkvich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanitkvich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanitkvich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanitkvich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.