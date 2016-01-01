See All Ophthalmologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Zachary Segal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Segal works at MedEye Associates in South Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL, Key Largo, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MedEye Associates - Miami Office
    5858 Sw 68th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Homestead Office
    925 NE 30th Ter Ste 216, Homestead, FL 33033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8588
    Key Largo Office
    99696 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8588
    Medical Eye Associates
    9299 SW 152nd St Ste 101, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-8588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • Jackson South Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Floaters
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Floaters
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Zachary Segal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881630887
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Mt Sinai Cabrini Hosp
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Brown Univ
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segal has seen patients for Floaters, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

