Overview

Dr. Zachary Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Segal works at MedEye Associates in South Miami, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL, Key Largo, FL and Palmetto Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.