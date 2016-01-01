Dr. Zachary Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Segal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Segal works at
Locations
1
MedEye Associates - Miami Office5858 Sw 68th St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 661-8588Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Homestead Office925 NE 30th Ter Ste 216, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 661-8588
3
Key Largo Office99696 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (305) 661-8588
4
Medical Eye Associates9299 SW 152nd St Ste 101, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 661-8588
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson South Community Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Segal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881630887
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Washington Hospital Center
- Mt Sinai Cabrini Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Brown Univ
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Segal works at
