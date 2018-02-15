See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Billings, MT
Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic, Glendive Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.

Dr. Scheer works at Ortho Montana in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Montana West
    1739 Spring Creek Dr, Billings, MT 59102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 237-5050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beartooth Billings Clinic
  • Glendive Medical Center
  • St. Vincent Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 15, 2018
    Dr. Scheer did my total knee replacement I could not be happier. He gave me my life and activity level back. No pain !!!!
    Livingston — Feb 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841388832
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Core Institute, Total Joint Replacement
    Internship
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado College
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scheer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

