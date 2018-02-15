Overview

Dr. Zachary Scheer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Billings, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beartooth Billings Clinic, Glendive Medical Center and St. Vincent Healthcare.



Dr. Scheer works at Ortho Montana in Billings, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.