Dr. Zachary Sandbulte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandbulte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Sandbulte, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Sandbulte, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Sandbulte works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Winston-Salem200 Robinhood Medical Plz, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 571-7615
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandbulte?
Dr. Sandbulte is an awesome physician. I've seen him for a couple years now and he is very engaging and caring. Under his supervision my health continues to improve.
About Dr. Zachary Sandbulte, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1063739100
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College Of Virginia
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandbulte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandbulte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandbulte using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandbulte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandbulte works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandbulte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandbulte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandbulte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandbulte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.