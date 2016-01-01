See All Allergists & Immunologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Zachary Rubin, MD

Allergy & Immunology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Rubin, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Naperville, IL. 

Dr. Rubin works at Oakbrook Allergists in Naperville, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL and Plainfield, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakbrook Allergists
    1220 Hobson Rd Ste 114, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 961-3296
  2. 2
    Physiotherapy Associates Inc
    360 W Butterfield Rd Ste 140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 574-0460
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Oakbrook Allergists
    24600 W 127th St Ste 110, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 609-8286

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Zachary Rubin, MD

Specialties
  • Allergy & Immunology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750775185
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rubin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

