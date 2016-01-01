Dr. Zachary Ritter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Ritter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Zachary Ritter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.
Locations
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center1201 Grampian Blvd Ste 2F, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Muncy
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Ritter, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Foot Disorder Research Academy
- Saint Luke's Hospital & Health Network
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
