Dr. Ripp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Ripp, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Ripp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with White Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Ripp works at
Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas5201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-8000
Women First Lakewood6243 RETAIL RD, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 676-6965Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ripp is wonderful. My surgery went well, his bedside manner is fantastic. Very good doc!
About Dr. Zachary Ripp, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1780902809
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripp accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ripp has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.