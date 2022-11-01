Dr. Zachary Ries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Ries, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Ries, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Ries works at
Locations
-
1
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1414Monday7:45am - 4:00pm
-
2
Practice At 210 E Gray St Suite 900210 E Gray St Ste 900, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Grinnell Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ries was very concise and complete with his description of the surgical procedure I needed to alleviate the pain, numbness and weakness on my hands and arms. The laminectomy and cervical fusion procedure was performed without complications and I have been very happy with the results. I still have some residual discomfort and tingling but am 90% improved. Dr. Ries made it plain to me that nerve injury might take months to recover and may never be 100% but the relief I do have has been a true Godsend. Dr. Ries and his associates are extremely talented and very personable. If only DMOS could clone them so the wait for an appointment and surgery wasn’t so prolonged! The wait was certainly not their fault but was the only, albeit significant,“downside” to the entire experience! Thank you Dr. Ries & crew!
About Dr. Zachary Ries, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1841558285
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ries has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ries works at
Dr. Ries has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Laminoforaminotomy and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ries on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ries. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ries.
