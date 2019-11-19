Dr. Zachary Rattner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rattner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Rattner, MD
Dr. Zachary Rattner, MD is a Nuclear Radiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkin U|Yale Med Sch
Locations
Mercy Physicians Medical Group995 Gateway Center Way Ste 207, San Diego, CA 92102 Directions (619) 263-9729
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the nicest man EVER. The fact that he is a surgeon and NOT consumed with pride and arrogance absolutely amazes me. Look no further if you need his speciality, you can not (easily) find a Christian with a mantel of humility on his life. He has the heart of a servant and even his marvelously helpful staff ALL love and adore him. Don't bother being nervous about anything you have to face. You read the reviews and did your homework, now you can 'be anxious for nothing'. From the 1st visit onwards your experience will be pleasant and exceptional. How could it not be when Jesus is holding the scalpel. Jesus know what pain really is, and He has positioned one of his sons to be the surgeon servant that you need. So run on in and persuade and obtain the title of Survivor. Dr. Rather will have your back as you conquer whatever! Ask him, he might even be willing to pray OUT LOUD for you before he operates. And don't forget to pray for him every day. I now do.
- Nuclear Radiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkin U|Yale Med Sch
- Yale Med Sch
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Radiology
Dr. Rattner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rattner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rattner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rattner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rattner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rattner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.