Dr. Zachary Posey, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Posey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5110MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Alaska Urology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 250 Bldg D, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-0358MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am still exceedingly happy with the results of my surgery 4 years ago.
About Dr. Zachary Posey, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posey has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.