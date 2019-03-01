Overview

Dr. Zachary Pollack, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Pollack works at Swedish OB/GYN Specialists in Seattle, WA with other offices in Mill Creek, WA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.