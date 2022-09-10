Overview

Dr. Zachary Pearce, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Pearce works at Michigan Oculofacial Specialists in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Entropion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.