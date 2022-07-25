Dr. Passaretti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Passaretti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Passaretti, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Passaretti works at
Locations
William S. Oberheim MD PC63 Shaker Rd Ste 202, Albany, NY 12204 Directions (518) 434-1327
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Cardiology at Malta6 Medical Park Dr Ste 206, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Directions (518) 583-0111
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Urology19 West Ave Ste 103, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a consultation appt with Dr. Passaretti to discuss normal concerns of a 75 year old male. First, his nurse had me provide a urine sample and performed a sonogram on my bladder to determine the degree to which I was voiding. Dr. Passaretti then explained how the urinary system works and how my issues are normal for someone my age. Then, he made suggestions on steps that I could take to better manage the minor problems that I am experiencing. Finally, he rectally examined my prostate and told me that I have a slightly enlarged prostate which is normal for someone my age. MBOH
About Dr. Zachary Passaretti, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750357349
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
