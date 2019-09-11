Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nellas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM
Overview
Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Foot & Ankle Center2711 Randolph Rd Ste 503, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 332-5115
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nellas is an absolutely wonderful foot doctor (that I would HIGHLY recommend to anyone) and who I have known for many years now. He has provided superb and excellent foot care to my daughter and to me for the past 10 years now. That being said, on the contrary, I would have to say that his current front receptionist could use a few more lessons in friendliness, courtesy and grace which prevented him in receiving 5 stars which he so deserves in my humble opinion.
About Dr. Zachary Nellas, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nellas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nellas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nellas has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nellas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nellas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nellas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.