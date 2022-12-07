See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Zachary Mulvihill, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Zachary Mulvihill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Mulvihill works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Integrative Health and Wellbeing
    Integrative Health and Wellbeing
436 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021
(855) 854-4222

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Acidosis
Anemia
Constipation
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Dec 07, 2022
    I don't usually ever give reviews on doctors because there's really nothing to say unless I'm warning someone to not waste their time. However, this is not the case for this review. This time I had the privilege to meet Dr. Zachary Mulvihill because my chronic pain doctor referred me to his office. I had to write a review because, man what an amazing doctor! He had outstanding bedside manner. He took the time to look through my chart and see my complex case through different and fresh eyes and that is exactly what I was looking for and needed. I have been ranting and raving about how happy I am to be seen as a person and not an experiment and that is thanks to his care and concern. He has already created a plan for my complex case which I will stick to because of how confident I am in his approach to healing. He actually wants to solve and correct the problem instead of masking it. I definitely recommend this amazing doctor to anyone that wants to be seen, heard, and cured! Thanks Doc.
    Internal Medicine
    English
    1023546751
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Mulvihill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulvihill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulvihill works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mulvihill’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulvihill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulvihill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulvihill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulvihill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

