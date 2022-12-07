Dr. Mulvihill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Mulvihill, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Mulvihill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Mulvihill works at
Locations
Integrative Health and Wellbeing436 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I don't usually ever give reviews on doctors because there's really nothing to say unless I'mwarning someone to not waste their time. However, this is not the case for this review. This time I had the privilege to meet Dr. Zachary Mulvihill because my chronic pain doctor referred me to his office. I had to write a review because, man what an amazing doctor! He had outstanding bedside manner. He took the time to look through my chart and see my complex case through different and fresh eyes and that is exactly what I was looking for and needed. I have been ranting and raving about how happy I am to be seen as a person and not an experiment and that is thanks to his care and concern. He has already created a plan for my complex case which I will stick to because of how confident I am in his approach to healing. He actually wants to solve and correct the problem instead of masking it. I definitely recommend this amazing doctor to anyone that wants to be seen, heard, and cured! Thanks Doc.
About Dr. Zachary Mulvihill, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1023546751
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
