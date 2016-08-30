Dr. Zachary Litvack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litvack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Litvack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Litvack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Litvack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ben and Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment550 17th Ave Ste 540, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-2617Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
George Washington Medical Faculty Associates2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW Ste 7-420, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-2754
-
3
Medical Faculty Associates1860 Town Center Dr Ste 420, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (571) 313-0349
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litvack?
I underwent surgery 19 days ago to remove a meningioma, the size of a quarter, located on the left side of my brain. Dr. Litvack explained in detail every aspect of the surgery, the success rate, and what my recovery would be like. He was spot on regarding all accounts. I appreciate that he has a good bedside manner, a great sense of humor, and most of all, amazing skill as a surgeon. I've made a full recovery, and feel extremely thankful.
About Dr. Zachary Litvack, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1235347980
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Brown Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litvack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litvack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litvack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litvack works at
Dr. Litvack has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litvack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litvack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litvack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.