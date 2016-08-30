Overview

Dr. Zachary Litvack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Litvack works at Swedish Neuroscience Institute in Seattle, WA with other offices in Washington, DC and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.