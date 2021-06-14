Dr. Zachary Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Liss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zachary Liss, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Novi office. Suite #22525500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 225, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 426-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Institute of Urology PC6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 101, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 539-9036
Urological Surgeons44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 210, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 323-4200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
The best! Dr is caring abs great with teens
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457592990
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Dr. Liss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liss accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liss has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
