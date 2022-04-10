Overview

Dr. Zachary Lipman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Lipman works at Redding Orthopedic Center in Redding, CA with other offices in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.