Dr. Zachary Lipman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Lipman, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.
Dr. Lipman works at
Locations
Interventional Pain Solutions/ Redding Orthopedic Center2160 Court St Ste B, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 343-4757
Interventional Pain Solutions647 W East Ave, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (575) 556-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's great kinda and answered questions
About Dr. Zachary Lipman, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1063583326
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of Vermont
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipman works at
Dr. Lipman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.