Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD

Neurology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Petaluma Valley Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lewton works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Paul L Smith MD
    1194 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 (707) 303-1714

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Petaluma Valley Hospital
  • Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Post-Concussion Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Post-Concussion Syndrome

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Concussion
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Vertigo
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Palsy
Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Cranial Trauma
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography)
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tic Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Oct 14, 2021
    Wow - Dr. Lewton is outstanding. Definitely the best doctor I’ve ever seen over my 46 years to date. He’s present, listens, and doesn’t patronize - such a refreshing contrast to many doctors. He is truly there for his patients and possesses a depth of experience. I appreciate that he’s highly informed on proven preventative health and natural medicine, including healthy eating, natural supplements, and toxin-free living. Sonoma County is really lucky to have him. My family and I are extremely grateful.
    April E. — Oct 14, 2021
    • Neurology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346202975
    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    • Neurology
    Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewton works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lewton’s profile.

    Dr. Lewton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

