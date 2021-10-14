Overview

Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Petaluma Valley Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lewton works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Post-Concussion Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.