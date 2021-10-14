Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Petaluma Valley Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lewton works at
Locations
-
1
Paul L Smith MD1194 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 303-1714
Hospital Affiliations
- Petaluma Valley Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewton?
Wow - Dr. Lewton is outstanding. Definitely the best doctor I’ve ever seen over my 46 years to date. He’s present, listens, and doesn’t patronize - such a refreshing contrast to many doctors. He is truly there for his patients and possesses a depth of experience. I appreciate that he’s highly informed on proven preventative health and natural medicine, including healthy eating, natural supplements, and toxin-free living. Sonoma County is really lucky to have him. My family and I are extremely grateful.
About Dr. Zachary Lewton, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346202975
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewton works at
Dr. Lewton has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Post-Concussion Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.