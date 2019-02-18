Overview

Dr. Zachary Leshen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Leshen works at Saint Joseph Cardiothrcic Srgy in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.