Dr. Leshen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Leshen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Leshen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leshen works at
Locations
St. Joseph Physician Network611 E Douglas Rd Ste 208, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6700
Plymouth Medical Center1915 Lake Ave, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 335-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A very good experience for us. Dr. Leshen is calm, but quick to explain and to act. He went beyond expectation by contacting other out-of-town docs to get details on the patient's prior surgeries so he could plan the best access route before taking him to cath lab. Highly recommend. (We met Dr. Leshen at the hospital, after entering through the emergency room, so have no comment about the office staff, etc. )
About Dr. Zachary Leshen, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285646729
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leshen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leshen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leshen has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leshen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Leshen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leshen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leshen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leshen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.