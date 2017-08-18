Overview

Dr. Zachary Klett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Klett works at Focus Eye Care Of Maine in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.