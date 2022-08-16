See All Urologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Klaassen works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regents Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 16, 2022
We are very impressed with Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD Urology. He is caring, with empathy and expertise. He took the time with us to ensure we had full understanding of the condition and how to proceed with treatment and follow up. This was after a through review of all medical records forwarded to him. We are very thankful for him.
Chris and Ann — Aug 16, 2022
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Klaassen to family and friends

About Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1891082772
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Urology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Klaassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Klaassen works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Klaassen’s profile.

Dr. Klaassen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klaassen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Klaassen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaassen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klaassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klaassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

