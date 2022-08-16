Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klaassen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Klaassen works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regents Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klaassen?
We are very impressed with Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD Urology. He is caring, with empathy and expertise. He took the time with us to ensure we had full understanding of the condition and how to proceed with treatment and follow up. This was after a through review of all medical records forwarded to him. We are very thankful for him.
About Dr. Zachary Klaassen, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1891082772
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klaassen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klaassen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klaassen works at
Dr. Klaassen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klaassen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klaassen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klaassen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klaassen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klaassen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.