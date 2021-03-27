Dr. Zachary Kistka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kistka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Kistka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Kistka, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kistka works at
Locations
Family Medicine Of South Bend6301 University Commons Ste 210, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 234-4016
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic and Surgery1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kistka for a toxic thyroid nodule that was an incidental finding during a medical work-up. He was very attentive and thorough. I have an uncommon autoimmune disease and he made sure to keep that in mind while evaluating my thyroid condition. I always felt well taken care of and he never dismissed my symptoms or concerns.
About Dr. Zachary Kistka, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760671044
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kistka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kistka accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kistka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kistka works at
Dr. Kistka has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kistka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kistka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kistka.
