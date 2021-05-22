Overview

Dr. Zachary Joos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Joos works at Marina Park Plastics in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.