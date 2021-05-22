See All Ophthalmologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Zachary Joos, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Joos, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Joos works at Marina Park Plastics in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Eyelid Disorders and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marina Park Plastics
    16 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 655-1200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eyelid Disorders
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharophimosis - Ptosis - Epicanthus Inversus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orbital Tumor Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • LifeWise

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 22, 2021
    Dr. Joos is truly a magician?? I had a skin cancer chunk removed from lower eyelid and he took a tiny piece of the upper lid, brought it down around and stitched it in place over the removed section. You would never know anything had been done!! Plus he’s an awesome human being! So quick to respond to my post surgery concerns and calmed down my fears of having this issue by my eye. HIGHLY recommend!!!
    S. Carpenter — May 22, 2021
    About Dr. Zachary Joos, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588954119
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Royal Brisbane Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Southern CA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
