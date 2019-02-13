Dr. Zachary Hoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Hoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Hoy, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Hoy works at
Locations
Nashville Pediatric Infectious Disease330 23rd Ave N Ste 350, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2443
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and knowledgeable ! Dr Hoy took a lot of time exolaining things to help me understand my child’s illness. I never felt rushed . He was quick to answer all of my questions !!
About Dr. Zachary Hoy, MD
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1629399019
Education & Certifications
- Peds Infectious Disease University of Rochester
- Children's Hospital of Orange County California
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
