Dr. Hothem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zachary Hothem, DO
Overview
Dr. Zachary Hothem, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.
Dr. Hothem works at
Locations
Lee County Trauma Services District
2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 702, Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 343-3474
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Zachary Hothem, DO
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1912260258
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hothem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.
Dr. Hothem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hothem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hothem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.