Dr. Zachary Hollis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Zachary Hollis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia8081 Innovation Park Dr # 602, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-3270
Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-3270
Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia44084 Riverside Pkwy Ste 150, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (571) 472-3270Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia224D Cornwall St NW Ste 306, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 472-3270
Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine1870 Amherst St Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend Dr Hollis to anyone having heart problems. He is a wonderful caring person and excellent doctor
About Dr. Zachary Hollis, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- University of Illinois At Chicago / School of Public Health
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
