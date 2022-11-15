Overview

Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Northside Cardl Pc



Dr. Hodes works at Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.