Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their fellowship with Northside Cardl Pc
Dr. Hodes works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Indiananpolis Cardiology8333 Naab Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-6666
-
2
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
- 3 10590 N Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 583-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Putnam County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodes?
Great doctor to patient experience
About Dr. Zachary Hodes, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1750357315
Education & Certifications
- Northside Cardl Pc
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodes works at
Dr. Hodes has seen patients for Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.