Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Queens Hospital Center.

Dr. Hickman works at Elmhurst Hospital Hematology in Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst
    7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 334-2791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Queens Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Spine Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2021
    I have no idea why it has taken me this long to write this review but, here it is. Dr. Hickman is an amazing neurosurgeon. As a single mom in my 30's hearing I had a brain tumor was terrifying but Dr. Hickman never made me feel like things were hopeless. He reassured me every step of the way. It has now been 2.5 years since my surgery and I am doing really well. Thanks to Dr. Hickman, I am eternally grateful!
    Cindy — Dec 09, 2021
    About Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376782219
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Hickman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hickman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hickman works at Elmhurst Hospital Hematology in Elmhurst, NY. View the full address on Dr. Hickman’s profile.

    Dr. Hickman has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

