Dr. Zachary Hatch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Hatch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.
Dr. Hatch works at
Locations
Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula242 E Harvard Blvd Ste C, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-9595
Buenaventura Medical Clinic120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 658-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Hatch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1467730614
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatch works at
Dr. Hatch has seen patients for Anxiety, Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.
