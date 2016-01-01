Overview

Dr. Zachary Hatch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Paula, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Hatch works at Cmh Center for Family Health - Santa Paula in Santa Paula, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.