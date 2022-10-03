Dr. Zachary Haas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Haas, DPM
Dr. Zachary Haas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Albuquerque Associated Podiatrists8080 Academy Rd NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 247-4164
Presbyterian Kaseman Psych Unit8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4395
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has operated on 3 toes, and I am one happy patient. If a 4th toe needs Dr. Zack's help, I will see him again.
Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe Repair and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Haas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haas.
