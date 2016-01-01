Dr. Gustin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Gustin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Gustin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Nebraska Spine Hospital.

Locations
1
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Indian Hills8901 W Dodge Rd Ste 210, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions
2
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Healthwest16120 W Dodge Rd # 2, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 354-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Gustin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700053337
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gustin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gustin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gustin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gustin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gustin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gustin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gustin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.