Dr. Zachary Guss, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Zachary Guss, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Providence Mount Carmel Hospital.

Dr. Guss works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
    101 W 8th Ave Lowr Level, Spokane, WA 99204 (509) 228-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Doctor Guss's was very caring and dedicated to helping my wife and I through this trying time. He helped us understand each step of the procedure my wife was to undergo, its purpose, and the expected results, easing our concerns and fears. An excellent and attentive doctor that listens to his patients and makes them part of the treatment process. Doctor Guss's staff was very caring, encouraging, and positive. Their pleasant and supportive attentions had a very positive influence on our own efforts to keep our hopes strong. An exceptional group!! Thank you Doctor Guss for helping us through a terribly traumatic time in our lives.
    R&M H — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Zachary Guss, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497195762
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center San Diego
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Guss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Guss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Guss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Guss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

