Dr. Zachary Guss, MD
Dr. Zachary Guss, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Providence Mount Carmel Hospital.
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center101 W 8th Ave Lowr Level, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 228-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
Doctor Guss’s was very caring and dedicated to helping my wife and I through this trying time. He helped us understand each step of the procedure my wife was to undergo, its purpose, and the expected results, easing our concerns and fears. An excellent and attentive doctor that listens to his patients and makes them part of the treatment process. Doctor Guss’s staff was very caring, encouraging, and positive. Their pleasant and supportive attentions had a very positive influence on our own efforts to keep our hopes strong. An exceptional group!! Thank you Doctor Guss for helping us through a terribly traumatic time in our lives.
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1497195762
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Harvard University
- Radiation Oncology
