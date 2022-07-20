Dr. Zachary Grinspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grinspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Grinspan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Grinspan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Grinspan works at
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Neurologist. Caring, thorough and empathic. Would recommend to any parent
About Dr. Zachary Grinspan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1033377338
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
