Overview

Dr. Zachary Grinspan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Grinspan works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.