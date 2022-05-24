See All General Surgeons in Florence, AL
Dr. Zachary Griffith, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Zachary Griffith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. 

Dr. Griffith works at Tennessee Valley Sgy Grp PC in Florence, AL with other offices in Muscle Shoals, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Valley Surgery Group
    1751 Veterans Dr Ste 125, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 766-0150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Tennessee Valley Surgery Group
    2410 Avalon Ave Ste 1200, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 766-0150
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    North Alabama Medical Center
    1701 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 629-1000
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Anal Fistula
Incisional Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Anal Fistula
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Zachary Griffith, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114363462
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

