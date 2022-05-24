Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zachary Griffith, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Griffith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL.
Dr. Griffith works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Valley Surgery Group1751 Veterans Dr Ste 125, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-0150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Tennessee Valley Surgery Group2410 Avalon Ave Ste 1200, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Directions (256) 766-0150Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
North Alabama Medical Center1701 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 629-1000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Griffith did emergency surgery on my mother. He was very compassionate, considerate and explained truthfully what was going to take place and the risk involved. I appreciated his honesty and the care in how he made a risky situation more comforting for me and my family. You see some doctors have a negative bed side manner in certain situations, but Dr. Griffith was blunt with me but compassionate at the same time, which is rare now a days. Dr. Griffith is an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Zachary Griffith, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1114363462
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.