Dr. Gregg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Gregg, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Gregg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Gregg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Martha Jefferson Hospital500 Martha Jefferson Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 654-5260
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gregg?
I recently had a great experience when I first visited Dr. Gregg as a follow up from a recent hospitalization. He gave me ample opportunity to ask questions and reassured me with his thoughtful and insightful responses. He not only called me himself to see how I was doing a few days later, but when I began having excruciating pains again and got no help from my regular doctor's office other than a terse email to "make an appointment" I called Dr. Gregg's office where a compassionate nurse listened to my obvious agony and despair and then within an hour I found out Dr. Gregg had called in a prescription for me. I was much relieved after only a couple of doses and have not had recurring pains since I finished the prescription. Dr. Gregg and his office staff receive the highest marks I can give!
About Dr. Zachary Gregg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1285836312
Education & Certifications
- Milton Hershey Medical Center
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gregg works at
Dr. Gregg has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gregg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.