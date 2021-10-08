Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Locations
University Hospital Orthpdc Sgy11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7200Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Risman Pavillion/UH Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-7200
University Hospitals - Westlake Health Center960 Clague Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (216) 844-7200
University Hospitals - Medina Health Center4001 Carrick Dr, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (216) 844-7200
University Suburban Health Center1611 S Green Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121 Directions (216) 844-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon is a miracle worker! I couldn't walk and was about to think about going to a wheelchair. I said no I'm too young! He had done surgery on me 2 yrs prior to fuse 2 through 4 and remove a cyst pressing on my spine. It got rid of the pain and numbness but I couldn't stand up straight because L1 wanted to go back to the old position. I said let's wait and try other things. 2 yrs later I got a second opinion and the Dr. said the surgery was excellent. That doctor said I shouldn't have surgery but pain management. I don't like to take drugs. I think you should solve the problem not mask with drugs. Thank you Dr. Gordon
About Dr. Zachary Gordon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770771941
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve/ University Hospitals
- Case Western Reserve/University Hospitals
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.