Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD

Rheumatology
3.2 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics

Dr. Fellows works at Northern California Arthritis Center in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northern California Arthrts Ctr
    120 La Casa Via Ste 204, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 210-1050
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Scripps Green Hospital
    10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 260-7002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Animal Allergies
Arthritis

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr. Fellows is very knowledgeable and takes his time to explain treatment options and your condition. His bedside manner is excellent. I walked out of his office feeling reassured. I highly recommend his services!
    About Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1154733152
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
    • Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
    • Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Fellows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fellows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fellows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fellows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fellows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fellows.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fellows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fellows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.