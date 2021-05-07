Overview

Dr. Zachary Farris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Farris works at Farris Plastic Surgery in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.