Dr. Zachary Farris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.
Farris Plastic Surgery8345 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 385-2034
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I had an amazing experience from start to finish. Dr. Farris is a very sweet and patient Doctor and my surgery was flawless.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962714931
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Farris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Farris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.