Dr. Zachary Ernst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ernst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Ernst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Ernst, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Breast Radiology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Ernst works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ernst?
Dr ernst was a fine doctor to have he is a one of a kind doctor from start to surgery to bedside manners I would recommend him to anyone needing a surgeon he got my leg after one of his fellow surgeons couldn't get it right Dr ernst got it right and fixed it and I'm on my road to recovery he was really a great doctor
About Dr. Zachary Ernst, MD
- Breast Radiology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013295260
Education & Certifications
- NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ernst using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ernst works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.