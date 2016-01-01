Overview

Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Elkin works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Nerve Sheath Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.