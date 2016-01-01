Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Elkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-2573
-
2
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-4591Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elkin?
About Dr. Zachary Elkin, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1720320344
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkin works at
Dr. Elkin has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Nerve Sheath Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.