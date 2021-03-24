Dr. Zachary Dobbin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobbin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Dobbin, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Dobbin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hobart, IN.
Dr. Dobbin works at
Locations
Innovative Women's Health1400 S Lake Park Ave Ste 205, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 942-8620
St Mary Wound Clinic1500 S Lake Park Ave, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 947-6795
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Dobbin to anyone who is looking for an amazing doctor. He always takes his time and never rushes my appointments. He answers questions though MyChart even on Sunday’s. I’m considered a high risk pregnancy and feel I am in the best hands possible. He answers all my questions and makes me fell very comfortable. His office is very clean and the staff is very helpful and friendly. I am so happy he’s my doctor!
About Dr. Zachary Dobbin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Dr. Dobbin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobbin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobbin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobbin.
