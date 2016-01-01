Dr. Zachary Dietch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Dietch, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Dietch, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Dietch works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Zachary Dietch, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1275832024
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dietch accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dietch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dietch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.