Overview

Dr. Zachary Denka, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Denka works at Dayton Family Practice in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.