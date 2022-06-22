Overview

Dr. Zachary Compton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.



Dr. Compton works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Bedford, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.