Dr. Zachary Compton, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Compton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas1604 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (866) 367-8768
Urology Partners of North Texas2021 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (866) 367-8768
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had a Dr. call me at home with options for kidney stone removal. He went through all my options. Great Dr.
About Dr. Zachary Compton, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780029678
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- McGovern Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Compton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Compton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Compton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Compton has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Compton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Compton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Compton.
