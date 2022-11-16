See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Mt Juliet, TN
Dr. Zachary Coller, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (78)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Zachary Coller, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Coller works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Mt. Juliet in Mt Juliet, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Mt. Juliet
    108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 515-9111
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lenox Village
    6130 NOLENSVILLE PIKE, Nashville, TN 37211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 284-1450
    Thursday
    1:15pm - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Cough
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Cough

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Zachary Coller, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548281124
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Coller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Coller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

