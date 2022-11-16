Dr. Coller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zachary Coller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Zachary Coller, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mt Juliet, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Coller works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Mt. Juliet108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 515-9111
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Lenox Village6130 NOLENSVILLE PIKE, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 284-1450Thursday1:15pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coller?
Dr, Collet is a great sleep study doctor, very honest and knowledgeable. I'll always trust him with my care
About Dr. Zachary Coller, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1548281124
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Trinity U
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coller works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Coller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.