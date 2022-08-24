See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Del Mar, CA
Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Del Mar, CA. 

Dr. Cohen works at Champaign Dental Group in Del Mar, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wittgrove Bariatric Center
    12865 Pointe del Mar Way Ste 130, Del Mar, CA 92014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 935-8565
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 24, 2022
    I have been suffering from miserable pain after a spine surgery that has caused me a lot of pain and disability. The first time I met Dr. Cohen, he reviewed my MRI , discussed my surgery with me , explained that sometimes after spine surgery things like this happen. Ill never forget before I left my first consultation he told me " dont worry ... we will get you to where you want to be... this problem has been around for a while so its not gonna change overnight but lets get it under control..." about 9 months later , I am functioning again, picking up my grand kids, playing golf and I was able to wean off my pain medications with the doctors help. Truly a second chance. Ive scene many pain doctors in the past, this one does not want patients sitting idle in pain. Not the doctor to see if you want high doses of pain medications and to just stay on them, but the one you want to see if you want off medications. One of the best.
    Steve M. — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD
    About Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598021982
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Champaign Dental Group in Del Mar, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

