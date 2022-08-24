Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Del Mar, CA.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Wittgrove Bariatric Center12865 Pointe del Mar Way Ste 130, Del Mar, CA 92014 Directions (858) 935-8565Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I have been suffering from miserable pain after a spine surgery that has caused me a lot of pain and disability. The first time I met Dr. Cohen, he reviewed my MRI , discussed my surgery with me , explained that sometimes after spine surgery things like this happen. Ill never forget before I left my first consultation he told me " dont worry ... we will get you to where you want to be... this problem has been around for a while so its not gonna change overnight but lets get it under control..." about 9 months later , I am functioning again, picking up my grand kids, playing golf and I was able to wean off my pain medications with the doctors help. Truly a second chance. Ive scene many pain doctors in the past, this one does not want patients sitting idle in pain. Not the doctor to see if you want high doses of pain medications and to just stay on them, but the one you want to see if you want off medications. One of the best.
About Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1598021982
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.