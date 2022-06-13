Overview

Dr. Zachary Cohen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Peachtree Corners, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.