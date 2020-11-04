Dr. Zachary Chattler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chattler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Zachary Chattler, DPM
Dr. Zachary Chattler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Zachary L Chattler DPM10753 Falls Rd Ste 265, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2877
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chattler is awesome!! He is just soooo nice! He explains what he’s doing, what he’s found, and what comes next. Also, his technician - Leda is just as nice as well. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Chattler!
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174582860
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Chattler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chattler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chattler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chattler works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chattler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chattler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chattler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chattler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.